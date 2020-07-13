Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime editors picks hiest theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check

        premium_icon 35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check

        News The Gympie police pulled the car over in John Street during a mobile patrol of the area

        How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        premium_icon How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you are in the box seat for the best local action in the Gympie...

        Woman shares Telstra nightmare working from home

        premium_icon Woman shares Telstra nightmare working from home

        News OPINION: Telstra’s robot army is failing Australia’s work from home army just when...

        Hollywood God spotted at Cooloola Coast

        premium_icon Hollywood God spotted at Cooloola Coast

        News Hearthrob rubs shoulders with locals at Double Island Point on stunning winter day.