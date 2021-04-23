Man bolts after car swerves, slams into trucks on Bruce Hwy

Steven Geoffrey Thomas was charged with obstructing police after made a run for it on March 24.Â Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Police were forced to chase a 41-year-old man after he ran from a car that was seen crashing into two trucks and swerving through traffic on a Coast highway, a court has heard.

Steven Geoffrey Thomas was charged with obstructing police after made a run for it on March 24.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said police had previously tried to pull over a white Mercedes on Nicklin Way, Bokarina and had many calls regarding the car from concerned members of the public.

"It's now travelling north bound on the Bruce Highway through road works (and) said to be swerving across lanes, overtaking vehicles, and crashing into two trucks and impacting traffic cones and signs," he said.

Mr Allan said police saw Thomas at 10:28pm running away from the car, found in Chevallum.

He said Thomas, who ignored several directions to stop running, was eventually caught, and found with a glass pipe.

Thomas pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to obstructing police and possessing utensils or pipes for use.

Duty lawyer Katie Paterson said Thomas had limited criminal history and suggested a fine as an appropriate sentence.

She said he was hoping to engage in rehabilitation in Nambour where he could detox from drugs.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan said he was glad to hear Thomas was addressing his drug problem.

He fined him $450.

Convictions were recorded.