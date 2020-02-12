Menu
ATTACK: One man was left in a bad shape after a disturbance at the Jockey Club Hotel in the early hours of this morning. Photo: File
Crime

Man bloodied in early morning brawl over poker machine

Philippe Coquerand
12th Feb 2020 10:52 AM
ONE man was left bleeding after a fight over a poker machine with another man at the Jockey Club Hotel in the early hours of this morning.

The fight started in the gaming room of the hotel and the two men had to be separated,” a Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said.

No weapons were used in the attack.

Paramedics and police both attended the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said nobody could be found when they got there.

It is likely the men will be fined over the disturbance.

