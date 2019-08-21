Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

Dressed in a suit, Rhys Andrew Jackson presented himself far better in the Gladstone Magistrates Court compared to the birthday suit he was arrested in on August 4 near Goondoon St.

In court Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of commit public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premise.

The court was told about 2.15am on August 4 police received a report from Safe Nite Out volunteers that a drunk man was running around Goondoon St "completely" naked.

The volunteers had taken him home to an address on Kent St but Jackson returned to the CBD moments later.

About 2.30am police saw Jackson standing in the middle of the road on Yarroon St outside the Reef Hotel.

Jackson was naked and "waving his arms above his head while shaking his hips".

The court was told police began to pursue Jackson but he took off towards Goondoon St.

Police were able to catch up with him when he fell over.

The court was told police noticed Jackson was "highly intoxicated". He was taken to the station where officers tested his blood alcohol content.

He returned a reading of .179 per cent.

In court Jackson told acting magistrate Athol Kennedy he couldn't remember anything after drinking a Long Island Iced Tea.

"All I remember is slamming my knees on the corner of Goondoon St and the pain that went through my legs," he said.

Jackson said this occasion was the third time he had drunk alcohol this year.

Jackson was placed on a good behaviour bond for three months. A conviction was not recorded.