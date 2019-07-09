Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A stand up paddle boarder says he was bitten by a shark off Pelican Waters this morning.
FILE PHOTO: A stand up paddle boarder says he was bitten by a shark off Pelican Waters this morning. Smart Smart DPI
Breaking

Man 'bitten' by shark while paddle boarding

Ashley Carter
by
9th Jul 2019 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 43-YEAR-OLD man was injured after he said he was bitten by a shark while stand up paddle boarding off Pelican Waters this morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident off Bells Esplanade just after 7am and treated the man at the scene for a "very minor puncture wound" to his wrist, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Caloundra Clinic in a stable condition.

According to the ABC, the man quickly applied pressure to the wound which prevented further blood loss. 

The Pelican Waters canals are a known swimming ground for bull sharks.    

pelican waters queensland ambulance service shark stand up paddle boarding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Tributes flow from family, horse groups for beloved rider

    premium_icon Tributes flow from family, horse groups for beloved rider

    News 'He was my dad and best friend': Son mourns late Greymare man

    More than $18 million in disputed payments returned

    premium_icon More than $18 million in disputed payments returned

    Business 124 decisions push money back into rightful pockets faster