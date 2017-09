A YOUNG man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake near Beenham this morning.

The man, in his early 20s, was walking on a property at Beenham Valley Rd just before 11.30am when the snake slithered out from behind a passionfruit vine and bit him on the lower leg.

While the type of snake was not identified, the a Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said it "may have been a python”.

After being bandaged up, the man was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital "as a precaution”.