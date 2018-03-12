Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man bitten by snake in Tiaro

Inge Hansen
by
12th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by what was believed to be a snake while at a property in Tiaro.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kooringa Rd, Tiaro about 12.10pm.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told the Chronicle the man was bitten by the suspected snake on the lower leg.

It was believed he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The age of the man is not yet known and it is not known what type of snake attacked him.

Related Items

fccommunity fcemergency snake bite tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ian's 'exciting' Gold Coast Games gig

Ian's 'exciting' Gold Coast Games gig

News "We all agree that having the chance to be a part of something as big as the Commonwealth Games is very special.”

50% chance of cyclone to form off CQ on Tuesday

50% chance of cyclone to form off CQ on Tuesday

News "We expect it to track S/SW towards CQ, SEQld.”

'They spat, punched, blew snot in my hair, then it got worse'

'They spat, punched, blew snot in my hair, then it got...

Lifestyle Bullies drove this successful Gympie woman to attempt suicide

10 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

10 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

Crime Do you recognise any of these people?

Local Partners