Lemon sharks can grow up to 3m long. Picture: Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

A man in his 60s has suffered a deep shark bite to his left foot south of Port Kembla in the NSW Illawarra.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Windang, with three ambulance crews and a helicopter attending the scene.

The bite went through to the bone of his foot and caused ligament damage, but bleeding has been controlled.

He has since been transported to hospital.