Man 'beats into' his sister and tries to run her over

Arthur Gorrie
A GYMPIE man has been sentenced to suspended jail over an "inexcusable" attempt to run his sister over during a pre-Christmas argument.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Craig Anthony Mclean also punched the woman in the the back of her head and about her shoulders during an argument about the age of Mclean's new girlfriend.

Mclean pleaded guilty to assault and dangerous driving in Lily St at Southside on December 10.

Solicitor Chris Anderson, appearing for Mclean, said Mclean had driven at about 20 to 25km/h on the footpath when he forced his sister to dodge his car.

Police told the court Mclean admitted punching her when she threw a cigarette lighter at his car.

He kneed her in the ribs and punched her in the back of the head and shoulders, police said.

"She walked up the footpath and he drove his car onto the footpath towards her.''

Mclean had admitted he drove "on the kerb with the intention of hitting her with his car."

Mr Anderson said the punches were "not full powered" and Mclean was ashamed of what he had done.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said: "You had an argument with her and you beat into her. You reckon you hit her 10 to 15 times."

Mr Callaghan said he did not want to turn Mclean, who now had a job, into a burden on society by sending him to jail and he could not order immediate parole because it would not last long enough.

He opted for six months' jail, suspended for 18 months. "It's inexcusable what you tried to do in your car," he added.

He disqualified Mclean from driving for nine months.

Topics:  assault dangerous driving editors picks gympie court gympie crime jail

Gympie Times
