Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coast man has been held up with a baseball bat and robbed after being lured to the Glass House Mountains via a dating app.
A Coast man has been held up with a baseball bat and robbed after being lured to the Glass House Mountains via a dating app. Jorge Branco
News

Man beaten with baseball bat after being lured by dating app

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Feb 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been held up with a baseball bat and robbed after being lured to the Glass House Mountains via a dating app.

The man had been in contact with a 24-year-old woman on social media since December last year.

Police will allege the woman had been sending photos in return for cash from the Alexandra Headland victim.

Last night the victim asked the woman to come to his home but she later contacted him and gave the victim directions to her home address at Glasshouse Mountains.

Lying in wait were two men who repeatedly assaulted the 38-year-old victim, causing multiple facial injuries.

The men demanded the victim's wallet and watch while a second male suspect, armed with a baseball bat, demanded he drive them to the Beerwah CBD.

Forced to comply and "in fear for his life" the victim was made to withdraw $500 cash and hand it over.

Sunshine Coast Police Superintendent Daren Edwards said an investigation was launched and the victim's items were located at a Glass House Mountains property.

Supt Edwards said common sense should be used regarding personal security.

A 27-year-old Glass House Mountains man has been charged with armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in custody at Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

The woman faces one robbery, armed in company charge and has a notice to appear this morning.

Police are still carrying out inquiries on the second man.

armed robbery beerwah crime editors picks glass house mountains maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Surprise coming in the mail for Gympie ratepayers

    premium_icon Surprise coming in the mail for Gympie ratepayers

    News Rates bills will be sent out today. Those paid on or before Thursday, March 14, 2019 will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

    • 8th Feb 2019 9:45 AM
    Gympie to get taste of real 37C summer this week

    premium_icon Gympie to get taste of real 37C summer this week

    News Wet weekend for Gympie before heat hits mid-week

    • 8th Feb 2019 8:37 AM
    How your pet can land you in Gympie hospital

    premium_icon How your pet can land you in Gympie hospital

    Pets & Animals Animal diseases take a toll on our region

    Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Gympie locals

    premium_icon Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Gympie locals

    Health Poo shock as food poisoning hits our region