Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been slapped with an infringement notice for something you probably wouldn’t think twice about doing.
A man has been slapped with an infringement notice for something you probably wouldn’t think twice about doing.
Offbeat

Man baffled by ‘sketchy’ $250 fine

1st Jul 2020 7:35 PM

A man has been left stunned after receiving a "sketchy" fine while driving in Adelaide.

Jamie Wimmer took to Instagram to reveal he had been slapped with a $253 infringement notice by SA Police for honking his horn outside a pizza bar in Port Adelaide.

The penalty notice accused him of using a horn "when not permitted to do so".

Wimmer questioned the accusations with a selfie on his social media account, saying the wording on his notice was "a little sketchy".

"Now fam I'm no lawyer but that wording is a little sketchy," he wrote. "Basically it means they can fine you whenever they need cash for weekend beers."

For those who are unaware of this road role, it is illegal Australia-wide to honk your horn for most instances you probably honk your horn, including saying hello or goodbye or notifying someone you've arrived.

You are legally allowed to toot it to warn other drivers where you are, to urge animals to get off the road and if its used for an antitheft or alcohol interlock device.

HORN FINES IN EACH AUSTRALIAN STATE (CAN VARY):

NSW: $337

QLD: $66

VIC: $161.19

TAS: $122.25

SA: $253

WA: $50

ACT: $193

Originally published as Man baffled by 'sketchy' $250 fine

fine jamie wimmer motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GAME ON: Stadium ‘game-ready’ for NRL matches

        premium_icon GAME ON: Stadium ‘game-ready’ for NRL matches

        Rugby League FOOTY IS BACK, IN A BIG WAY: Sunshine Coast Council has confirmed it is in talks with the Melbourne Storm to host NRL games out of Bokarina.

        Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        News Since 1999, this Noosaville restaurant has been a favourite for tourists and local...

        Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        premium_icon Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        Environment Outrage over tracking collars on Fraser Island dingoes

        Flights to Sydney, and back, to return in days

        premium_icon Flights to Sydney, and back, to return in days

        Breaking Domestic flights to and from Sydney to resume as early as next week