A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his face and arm.

A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his face and arm.

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with burns following a backyard fire at a private address in Ipswich.

The man, who was at a house in Greenbank at the time, sustained burns across his face and arm about 9.55pm on Friday night.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.