Man attacked in neck by ‘humiliated’ ex for boasting about sex

A 41-year-old Gympie woman has been given one year’s probation for four charges including attacking an ex-partner for comments he made about a sexual relationship with someone else.

A MAN’S gloat to his former partner about a sexual relationship with someone else has ended badly for both after she was hauled before the courts for attacking him.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard the 41-year-old Gympie woman “got stuck into him” and attacked his neck after he made the comments in May.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said “no lasting damage was done to him” but the lead-up did not avail her of responsibility.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

“Him gloating towards you doesn’t amount to a defence,” Mr Callaghan said.

Lawyer Chris Anderson told the court the woman felt “utterly humiliated” by the comment but knew her response was “inappropriate”.

She was given one year’s probation, and had no conviction recorded.

He told the court she suffered a head and brain injury in 1999, and if a conviction were recorded against her it would put her “behind the eight ball” in any attempt to return to the workforce.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching the DVO in May last year, and one count of obstructing police.

Mr Callaghan gave her one year’s probation and ordered no conviction be recorded.