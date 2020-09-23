Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 41-year-old Gympie woman has been given one year’s probation for four charges including attacking an ex-partner for comments he made about a sexual relationship with someone else.
A 41-year-old Gympie woman has been given one year’s probation for four charges including attacking an ex-partner for comments he made about a sexual relationship with someone else.
News

Man attacked in neck by ‘humiliated’ ex for boasting about sex

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
23rd Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN’S gloat to his former partner about a sexual relationship with someone else has ended badly for both after she was hauled before the courts for attacking him.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard the 41-year-old Gympie woman “got stuck into him” and attacked his neck after he made the comments in May.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said “no lasting damage was done to him” but the lead-up did not avail her of responsibility.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.
The woman pleaded guilty to the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

“Him gloating towards you doesn’t amount to a defence,” Mr Callaghan said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Lawyer Chris Anderson told the court the woman felt “utterly humiliated” by the comment but knew her response was “inappropriate”.

She was given one year’s probation, and had no conviction recorded.
She was given one year’s probation, and had no conviction recorded.

He told the court she suffered a head and brain injury in 1999, and if a conviction were recorded against her it would put her “behind the eight ball” in any attempt to return to the workforce.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching the DVO in May last year, and one count of obstructing police.

Mr Callaghan gave her one year’s probation and ordered no conviction be recorded.

More Stories

court crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Man who rode stolen horse into pub in court for dealing

        Premium Content Man who rode stolen horse into pub in court for dealing

        News The man’s phone revealed he had sold drugs to people earlier this year

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals Call for investigation into five suspicious dugong deaths

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Record number of Queensland teachers nominated for TEACHX awards