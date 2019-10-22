Menu
Grant William Eaton.
News

Man assaults cops in ‘psychotic’ bowls club rampage

ALANL1
22nd Oct 2019 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:30 PM
A TEWANTIN man was sentenced to 30 months' probation after he was arrested following a "psychotic" episode at Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club.

Grant William Eaton, 32, appeared at Noosa Magistrates Court today, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstruction, trespassing and causing danger on July 17.

The prosecution presented a three-page list covering Eaton's previous offences to Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist, saying his conduct "warrants a significant deterrent".

"(Eaton) caused a lot of police to be involved (in the incident}," the prosecution said.

"He assaulted a police officer, obstructed an officer, he was trespassing while on the run (from police), and was climbing a structure causing danger to others.

"There needs to be a sentence to address these, that ought to be before the court."

Defence counsel said his client was on an antipsychotic treatment program, and said he was working for his father.

"In times of stress he uses methamphetamines," he said.

"He broke up with his wife. He has a binge-use of ice.

"At the time of the offence(s) he was in a drug-induced psychosis.

"He was hallucinating: he thought police were a group of individuals trying to harm him."

Defence asked Mr Stjernqvist for a probation or perhaps a suspended sentence for his client, and said Eaton had sufficient funds to pay compensation to the assaulted police officer.

Mr Stjernqvist took into consideration Eaton's guilty plea and current drug rehabilitation he was undertaking in determining the probation order.

noosa noosa magistrates court tewantin tewantin noosa bowls club
The Sunshine Coast Daily

