Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights this morning are appealing for public assistance.

At about 9.30am, the boy was walking along Augusta Pkwy when a black sedan stopped behind him.

A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy and placed his arm around his neck.

He held a knife to the boy's neck and threatened him before a struggle ensued.

A number of witnesses stopped to help and the man returned to his car and drove away.

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to please contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by using the online form here.

You can report information about anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902254942.

assault crime police investigation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        News UPDATE 10am: Two new warnings for residents in the Black Snake area and on the Thorneside side of the fire.

        Meet the Gympie cricketers ready to fire in over 50s carnival

        premium_icon Meet the Gympie cricketers ready to fire in over 50s...

        News Five over-50s Gympie cricketers will make the region proud when they head to Perth...

        Council reveals results of review into its Planning Department

        premium_icon Council reveals results of review into its Planning...

        News Gympie Regional Council on Wednesday night released the findings of an independent...

        Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        premium_icon Man rescues paddock of animals from wild bushfire

        News Jayden spent his day off saving horses and cattle from a ‘wild and unpredictable’...