Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man assaulted in own home, vehicles stolen, by armed men

THREE men wearing balaclavas and armed with metal bars bashed a 59-year-old man at his own home, then stole two vehicles.

The incident occurred about 10pm on Friday, January 5.

A police report says the men entered the Pembridge Circuit, Urraween, residence and assaulted the man, who was the only person home at the time.

The men stole an SS Commodore sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police received reports of the Commodore being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway.

The car was later found abandoned on Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie, shortly before midnight and the motorcycle was found on Pantlins Lane in Urraween shortly after the incident.

The 59-year-old sustained lacerations to the back of his head and possible fractures to the left forearm.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident or who witnessed the car being driven following the incident to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Discoveries 100 million years in the making

Discoveries 100 million years in the making

Gympie kids loved this weekend's fossil exhibit

How Gympie bee keepers are helping save the nation's farmers

BEE PREPARED: Gympie apiarists and native bee enthusiasts Athol Craig (left) and Glenbo Craig (right) promote the cause with television gardening host Jerry Coleby-Williams, at the Gympie Garden Expo.

Native bee enthusiasts say they have the answer to bee apocalypse

Introducing Isabella, Gympie's 'tangerine girl'

ENTREPRENEUR: Gympie's Isabella Sanguineti and her mother, Hannah, put a post on Facebook advertising tangerines for sale to raise funds so Isabella could buy a ticket to Aussie World. Isabella sold out one minute after opening her stall.

Isabella Sanguineti is one young Gympie local with a bright future

10 jobs going in Gympie right now

Job hunting

You can be a DJ or and aged care worker

Local Partners