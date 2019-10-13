Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville.
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville. Contributed
News

Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

Sam Flanagan
by
13th Oct 2019 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 67-year-old man was assaulted in his Bowraville home yesterday. 

About 11.50pm the man was awoken to the sound of people kicking in the back door to his house on Bowra Street. 

He was confronted by three unknown males, possibly teenagers, who were armed with a mop handle, a broom handle and rocks from a nearby garden.

SPECIAL OFFER: It's back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

The trio left the house with the man's wallet and car keys. His car- a red 2005 Honda CRV panel van with NSW registration CG 09EW - was also stolen.

The man managed to call for emergency services and upon their arrival he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a broken left leg, punctured lip and facial lacerations.

He was transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established and was attended by Mid-North Coast Detectives and Coffs Harbour Forensic Services Group.

bowraville editors picks nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    premium_icon Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    News Kindness heals all wounds as Twinnies Pelican Rescue comes to the aid of one tough bird

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Amamoor teen's brave fight for life against rare disease

    premium_icon Amamoor teen's brave fight for life against rare disease

    Health Jarrah's as tough as the timber he's named for

    48 glamorous pics from the 2019 Gympie Business awards

    premium_icon 48 glamorous pics from the 2019 Gympie Business awards

    Business Gympie's top businesses crowned at gala dinner.