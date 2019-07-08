Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested over Plainland pub stabbing death

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jul 2019 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested a man over the fatal stabbing of a man in the car park of a hotel west of Brisbane last week.

Paul Rock, from Oakey, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled into a drive-through bottle shop at the Porters Plainland Hotel in Lockyer Valley last Monday night.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, who worked on the critically injured man for 30 minutes, he died at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt, later releasing the identity of two men, one aged 26, the other aged 21, they believed could help them with their inquiries.

In releasing the images, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said Mr Rock's death was "extremely violent".

No charges have been laid.

More Stories

arrest paul rock plainland hotel pub stabbing stabbing

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today

    Crime SA list of everyone appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    • 8th Jul 2019 7:24 AM
    Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    premium_icon Man who died riding at Imbil remembered as a 'beautiful man'

    News 'He was close to his own family, he loved his mum and wife deeply'

    Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Man, 46, 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie

    News The man flown by helicopter with 'serious injuries.'