Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man arrested in Dalby after evading police for 33 years.
Man arrested in Dalby after evading police for 33 years.
News

Man arrested in Dalby after 33 years evading police

Tom Gillespie
1st Nov 2019 9:20 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man living in Dalby will be extradited to New South Wales today after his 33-year evasion of police finally ended.

The 77-year-old, originally from NSW, faced court this morning in Dalby after he was arrested in the town centre about noon yesterday.

NSW Police detectives will drive up to the Western Downs to take the man back down south.

Dalby Police Sergeant Sean Donaghy said the man was wanted on alleged historical sex crimes, dating back to 1986.

"He was allegedly going back and forth between Victoria and Queensland, hiding under the radar," he said.

"He was staying on caravan parks, looking after people's properties.

"I was liaising with detectives from NSW and our crews here. They've been wanting to speak to him for a long time.

"In NSW, warrants expire after 30 years, so the detectives had to re-do a new arrest warrant."

Sgt Donaghy praised the work of Dalby crews for working closely with NSW Police on the matter.

"Through great co-operation between NSW Police and Dalby detectives, it led to the apprehension of the man," he said.

alleged historical sex crimes crime dalby evade police police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        premium_icon Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

        News Anglers were able to make the best of the conditions last week with the weather.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        premium_icon Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        Property Predicted to be one of the biggest sales in Queensland

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:03 AM
        Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        premium_icon Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        News Hugely popular Gympie region holiday park drops hundreds of thousands in price...

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:25 AM