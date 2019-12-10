Menu
A man has been charged with impersonating a member of the RFS.
Crime

'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

Aisling Brennan
9th Dec 2019 3:27 PM | Updated: 10th Dec 2019 1:07 PM
A KOONORIGAN man who has been charged with impersonating NSW Rural Fire Service members will face court on Tuesday.

Last month, Richmond Rural Crime Prevention Team officers were alerted to a man alleging to be a member of the NSW Rural Fire Service on the Northern Rivers between November 8-10.

Following investigations, police executed a search warrant on a home on Cox Road in Koonorigan on November 12.

During the search, officers seized a number of items, including documents related to alleged fraudulent activity.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception, attempting to register or renew registration by a false statement and having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

He appeared in court last month and was granted conditional bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on January 6.

Following further inquiries, the 36-year-old man attended Lismore Police Station on December 9 and was arrested again.

He was charged with impersonating an organisation officer to exercise a function, two counts of performing an act with the intention of perverting the course of justice, wilfully swearing to falsely in an affidavit, two counts of intentionally defrauding by false/misleading a statement and fraud.

The man was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on December 10.

fraud case lismore local court northern rivers crime nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

