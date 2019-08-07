Menu
A man is in custody after a car rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.
Crime

Man arrested after police swarm crash site

by Talisa Eley
7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
POLICE have swarmed a Gold Coast street after a vehicle crashed and rolled at Helensvale this afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been "tracking" the vehicle before it rolled on the corner of Helensvale Road and Discovery Dr around 12.40pm.

Witnesses reported seeing "up to ten" police crews at the scene.

A man is in police custody.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin one man was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not appear to have any significant injuries.

He was already out of the vehicle by the time the ambulance crew arrived, the spokesman said.

