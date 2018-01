A quad bike crash has occurred on Stumm Rd, Gympie.

A quad bike crash has occurred on Stumm Rd, Gympie. Tom Daunt

A MAN and woman are being treated for injuries after a quad bike crash this morning.

The crash happened just before 7am on the rural property.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service are currently on scene and treating the patients who have suffered chest and shoulder injuries.

Both are in a stable condition.

More as it comes to hand.