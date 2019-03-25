Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man after a bizarre police pursuit
Police have arrested a man after a bizarre police pursuit
News

Man and naked friend lead cops on bizarre police pursuit

by Amanda Robbemond
25th Mar 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COPS have arrested a man and found a completely naked passenger after a bizarre police pursuit across Tweed Heads.

On March 20 around 6.30am, police observed a blue-grey 4WD suspected of being involved in an offence at Kennedy Drive.

The car was allegedly driving without headlights for some time as police followed the car onto the M1 southbound.

On the M1, the car allegedly drove just 70km/h in a 100km/h zone, before the car attempted to take the Kirkwood Road off ramp.

Police activated their sirens and lights, but the car failed to stop and instead continued at 50km/h on the highway with its hazard lights on.

It allegedly exited the Minjungbal Drive off ramp at 40km/h in a 60km/h zone before turning into Machinery Drive and ignored road signs that indicated a right-hand only turn at the intersection of Amber Road.

The car allegedly ignored a number of road rules before finally turning into Doyle Drive and into a private carpark.

The driver was then arrested.

Another man was found completely naked in the back of the car. He had allegedly been lying flat in the back seat of the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to hospital for a blood and urine test.

He was charged with possess prohibited weapon, refuse to obey direction, negligent driving and aggravated break and enter.

He will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 13.

More Stories

naked police police pursuit tweed heads

Top Stories

    Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    Business 'There isn't a business in Gympie or anywhere else that shouldn't be doing this.'

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:30 AM
    Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    premium_icon Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    News It's being called one of the most significant court cases since Mabo

    HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    premium_icon HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    News Keeffe is one of four Giants selected on the interchange today.

    What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    premium_icon What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    News Experts say Las Vegas, Barossa offer keys to industry success.