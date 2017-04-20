26°
Man and his carer fined for mango theft

20th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
A NEW South Wales man and his carer who were caught stealing more than 40 boxes of mangoes from a fruit stall south of Gympie were convicted and fined in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Paul Brian Sheehy (aka Paul John Keely), 46, and Warren Axel Stennett, 22, were both charged with break and enter after they broke into a fruit stall parked at the Puma service station at Kybong about 9:30pm on January 11.

Sheehy was fined $500 for break and enter.

Stennett was also convicted of possessing a dangerous drug and utensils used to smoke and fined a total of $750.

Sheehy admitted to breaking into the stall and loading produce into the bus driven by Stennett.

Police caught Sheehy loading the boxes on to the bus. Both men admitted wrong doing and returned the produce, the court heard.

A police search found cannabis and a smoking pipe belonging to Stennett.

Both pleaded guilty.

The court heard the fruit, mostly mangoes had a $400 wholesale price.

Both men are unemployed and Sheehy stated Stennett was his carer and they moved between Goulburn, NSW, and Gympie.

