Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lifelight airlifts man and child from buggy accident
News

Man and child airlifted after dune buggy rollover

25th May 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a young teenager have been airlifted to hospital after they were both injured in a dune buggy accident on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was reportedly riding in the vehicle, which rolled over several times on a property in the Western Downs region.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at about 2.30pm, landing at a nearby airport.

The aeromedical crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, who had treated the patients at the scene, before transporting them to the chopper by road.

A man aged in his forties and a high school-aged child were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with serious injuries, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

toowoomba accident western downs accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow after Gympie Show icon ‘Hendy’ dies

        premium_icon Tributes flow after Gympie Show icon ‘Hendy’ dies

        News Show society remembers a man with ‘unyielding dedication’ to his community.

        New council survey aims to pinpoint local COVID-19 impact

        premium_icon New council survey aims to pinpoint local COVID-19 impact

        News Questionnaire aims to ‘shape our grants programs’.

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        Wanted man evades large-scale police hunt

        premium_icon Wanted man evades large-scale police hunt

        Crime Police reveal further details behind search for "wanted man"