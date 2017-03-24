Man allegedly crashes campervan at four times legal limit

OVER THE LIMIT: A 60-year-old Tin Can Bay man allegedly blew 0.198 after reportedly rolling his car in Gympie Thursday night.

A 60-year-old Tin Can Bay man allegedly blew almost four times the legal alcohol limit after rolling his campervan in Gympie last night.

Police were called to the crash where they found the man and his Toyota Hiace campervan overturned in a drain on Langton Rd, Monkland just after 7.30pm.

A man allegedly rolled his car driving close to four times the legal alcohol limit on Langton Rd Thursday night. Contributed

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle was helped by Gympie fire and rescue emergency workers to get out of the car before he was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A Gympie police spokesman said the man was arrested for drink driving when he reportedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.198, close to four times the legal driving limit.

He was bailed and is likely to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court next month.

