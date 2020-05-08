Menu
Man allegedly busted doing more than double speed limit

Carlie Walker
by
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
A 20-YEAR-OLD Gympie man has allegedly been busted by police doing more than double the speed limit in Tinana.

It will be alleged that police observed the vehicle and male driver travelling along Gympie Road in Tinana about 11.40pm on April 25, travelling about 146km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

When police attempted to intercept the vehicle, the vehicle allegedly accelerated away from police at speed.

Other police units also attempted to intercept the vehicle at other locations however were unable to do so safely.

Officers from Maryborough Police subsequently conducted inquiries regarding the ownership of the vehicle and as a result spoke with a 20-year-old Gympie man who was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Subsequently, the man was questioned and formally charged with evading police, driving unlicensed and disobeying the speed limit.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 10.

