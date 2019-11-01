Menu
Three men are in police custody after a man suffered serious head injuries in a Glitter Strip park. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Crime

Man allegedly bashed outside toilet block

by Talisa Eley
1st Nov 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked outside a toilet block on the Glitter Strip overnight.

Police say the 33-year-old from Labrador was punched, and kicked to the head as he lay on the ground in a Surfers Paradise park at about 1.30am, following an argument with a trio of men.

He had been leaving the toilet block in the Ferny Ave park when the argument broke out, police said.

 

The 33-year-old remains in a serious condition in Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Paramedics, including a specialty critical care paramedic treated the man at the scene.

He remained in Gold Coast University Hospital this morning in a serious condition with head injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the three men believed to be involved, aged 19, 21 and 26, were found in Orchid Ave at Surfers Paradise a short time later.

All three are now in police custody as investigations continue.

