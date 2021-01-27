Man alleged to have stolen car after ‘choking out’ owner

AN Ipswich man charged with serious arson and robbery offences has been refused bail because of the concerning circumstances of the criminal allegations.

Appearing from the police watchhouse via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, Joshua Bingham was solemn faced when a legal aid lawyer sought his bail.

Joshua Ryan Bingham, 27, from Basin Pocket, faces charges of committing robbery with violence at Moorooka on December 1, 2020; and arson of a Toyota Echo sedan in Parkinson on December 2, 2020.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O'Shea said police opposed bail due to the serious nature of the offences.

Magistrates David Shepherd read the written outline of the alleged offences, saying the car owner had been waiting to pick up his daughter when a man is alleged to have approached him, saying he was going to take his car.

The car owner resisted and the man is alleged to have "choked him into unconsciousness."

He was then woken on the street by the man.

There was a struggle and the man is alleged to have taken the car.

Mr Shepherd said the car was found burned out some hours later and was "completely destroyed."

Mr Shepherd said the circumstances were unusual and appears to have been a random crime done for no apparent reason.

He said if convicted of the crimes, jail was likely and that raised the issue of flight risk.

"The unexplained nature of all this in my view raises some concerns that he may be a danger to the community in that it seems to have been a random attack," Mr Shepherd said.

"It raises concerns given the apparent strength of the prosecution case."

Mr Shepherd said police state there is CCTV and DNA evidence.

He refused Bingham bail with his case adjourned to February 24.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.