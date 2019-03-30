Menu
RACQ Rescue Helicopter (file photo).
RACQ Rescue Helicopter (file photo). Contributed
News

Man airlifted with serious injuries after crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
30th Mar 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury last night after his car rolled at Kanigan, just north of Gympie.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the man, reportedly aged in his twenties, was found at the scene of a single vehicle rollover at the Shadbolt Road intersection of the Bruce Highway at around 9.46pm last night.

He was treated for the head injury, plus abrasions, and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by rescue helicopter in a "serious but stable condition”, according to QAS.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has been contacted for an update on the man's condition.

bruce highway gympie fraser coast crash gympie community gympie crash gympie news gympie region kanigan racq lifeflight helicopter rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
Gympie Times

