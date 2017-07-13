Man airlifted with head injury after run-in with cow

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a cow on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to Black Mountain just before 7am this morning after reports of a cow-related injury.

Ambulance officers discovered a man, aged in his 50s, with a head injury.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed that the man had been kicked by the cow.

The Lifeflight Maroochydore rescue chopper was tasked, landing just after 7.40am in a paddock at the man's Black Mountain Road property.

The man was assessed by the heli-doctor and critical care paramedic at the scene, and treated for head, neck and shoulder injuries.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has attended to 44 patients around Queensland with animal related injuries so far this year, involving cows, bulls, horses, sharks and snakes.