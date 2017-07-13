21°
News

Man airlifted with head injury after run-in with cow

Rachel Lang
| 13th Jul 2017 11:07 AM Updated: 11:55 AM
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a cow on the Sunshine Coast.
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a cow on the Sunshine Coast. Liana Turner

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a cow on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to Black Mountain just before 7am this morning after reports of a cow-related injury.

Ambulance officers discovered a man, aged in his 50s, with a head injury.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed that the man had been kicked by the cow.

The Lifeflight Maroochydore rescue chopper was tasked, landing just after 7.40am in a paddock at the man's Black Mountain Road property.

The man was assessed by the heli-doctor and critical care paramedic at the scene, and treated for head, neck and shoulder injuries.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has attended to 44 patients around Queensland with animal related injuries so far this year, involving cows, bulls, horses, sharks and snakes.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ambulance cow editors picks emergency lifeflight

Good will is the currency for our new Show secretary

Good will is the currency for our new Show secretary

AFTER years working in the financial sector, Gympie's new Show Society secretary says she is getting used to a whole new way of doing business

Gympie shop owners unhappy with surprise road works

NO NOTICE: Amy Sparreboom is upset over a lack of notification about the Reef St works.

Businesses say no notice given works would start.

New classrooms a big hit for One Mile students

SCHOOL'S IN: Clockwise , Tristan Daltrey, Jake Hodges, Larney Steggall, Makennah Youngberry, Shiloh Downie-Jeans, Makayla Elliott.

New classroom proves a hit for students at One Mile

Two crashes, one involving two stubbies...

TWO CRASHES: Two very different crash cases in the Gympie court.

A man tells court he had already crashed his car when he drank

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Many Gympie-ites living with diabetes and don't know it

FACILITATOR: Healthy lifestyle co-ordinator Kerry Roach will host a type 2 diabetes session at Gympie Community Health on August 10.

Are you at risk of diabetes?

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

FANTASTIC DUAL LIVING OPPORTUNITY

4 Jellick Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 5 $398,000

Properties with dual living don't come to the market very often and this property is fabulous! You will be wowed by the beautiful surroundings and the beautiful...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 3 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

Country Escape

20 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

Residential Land This 3.5 acre park like block is nestled in a very sought ... $245,000

This 3.5 acre park like block is nestled in a very sought after area in east deep creek, its only 10 mins from gympie and 1 1/2 hours to Brisbane. When looking...

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

A PIECE OF HISTORY UP FOR SALE

40 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Situated at the old Scottish Drive-in Theatre site is an 8.7 acre parcel of land, fully fenced with subdivision potential of up to 20 blocks. The property has two...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $409,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONGST THE GUM TREES

57 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Nestled amongst the gum trees on a private 6074m2 allotment, this home is ideally located in the exclusive residential area of Pie Creek. Conveniently situated...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!