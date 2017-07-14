Man airlifted, thrown from horse near Gympie

The site of airlift near Woolooga this morning

A MAN in his 50's has been airlifted by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter following a mustering accident 70km south west of Tiaro this morning.

It's believed the man was mustering cattle on his Woolooga property at around 10am when he was thrown to the ground, suffering a suspected spinal injury and ankle fracture.

The Bundaberg helicopter landed at the scene, before transporting the man to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

