Man airlifted in serious condition after tractor accident
A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a tractor rolled over on a Kin Kin property late yesterday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address at around 5:30pm, tasking a rescue helicopter to the scene shortly after.
The man was airlifted from the scene to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, according to a QAS media statement.
