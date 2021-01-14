Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital after a tractor crash at Kin Kin. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Man airlifted in serious condition after tractor accident

JOSH PRESTON
14th Jan 2021 8:48 AM
A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a tractor rolled over on a Kin Kin property late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address at around 5:30pm, tasking a rescue helicopter to the scene shortly after.

The man was airlifted from the scene to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, according to a QAS media statement.

gympie crashes gympie news sunshine coast university hospital tractor crash
Gympie Times

