Man airlifted from Fraser Island

A MAN has been airlifted from Fraser Island after suffering severe back pain which left him unable to walk.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called in to transport the man, in his 30s, from Eurong Beach about 5.25pm yesterday.

He was treated on the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second call out for RACQ Lifelight to the island in as many days, with another man also being airlifted after injuring his leg on Friday.