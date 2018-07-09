Man airlifted after tractor roll-over west of Gympie

Paramedics attend the seriously injured man after his tractor rolled on a property west of Gympie today.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team had their work cut out for them this afternoon; attending two serious accidents.

The crew were first tasked, shortly before 12pm, to a property west of Gympie where a man, aged in his thirties, had been seriously injured in a tractor rollover.

The crew were able to assist paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) in treating the man before he was then transported via road to hospital as the Sunshine Coast crew were re-tasked on another mission.

The second mission saw the crew attend the scene of a motocross accident near Kenilworth, in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland.

A young boy who'd come of a motorbike was injured and required an airlift to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

