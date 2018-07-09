Menu
Paramedics attend the seriously injured man after his tractor rolled on a property west of Gympie today.
News

Man airlifted after tractor roll-over west of Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
9th Jul 2018 5:14 PM

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team had their work cut out for them this afternoon; attending two serious accidents.

The crew were first tasked, shortly before 12pm, to a property west of Gympie where a man, aged in his thirties, had been seriously injured in a tractor rollover.

The crew were able to assist paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) in treating the man before he was then transported via road to hospital as the Sunshine Coast crew were re-tasked on another mission.

The second mission saw the crew attend the scene of a motocross accident near Kenilworth, in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland.

A young boy who'd come of a motorbike was injured and required an airlift to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

LifeFlight is committed to preserving the privacy of all those we serve. This means we set limits on the information we include in media statements with those limits being to ensure we preserve privacy. If you need more information than we are able to provide, please go to your other emergency services contacts. Thank you for your interest in our work.

airlift ambulance and paramedics farm accident gympie emergency gympie farmers tractor accident
Gympie Times

