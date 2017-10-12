Man airlifted after terrible fall near Gympie

A man had to be airlifted from near Curra this morning.

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 75 year old man after he fell from a ladder at a property near Curra, north of Gympie, this morning.

It's believed the man was working on the roof of a friend's house when the accident occurred.

The 75-year-old suffered head injuries and was treated on the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics before being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

