Man airlifted after terrible fall near Gympie

A man had to be airlifted from near Curra this morning.
by Shelley Strachan

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 75 year old man after he fell from a ladder at a property near Curra, north of Gympie, this morning.

It's believed the man was working on the roof of a friend's house when the accident occurred.　

The 75-year-old suffered head injuries and was treated on the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics before being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support to the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

