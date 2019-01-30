Menu
Man airlifted after snake bite on Fraser Island

Jessica Cook
by
30th Jan 2019 7:53 AM
UPDATE:

A 21-YEAR-old man who was bitten by a snake on Fraser Island has been released from hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the international tourist was not envenomated.

The patient was treated, kept under observation and was discharged this morning just before lunchtime.

EARLIER:

A MAN in his early 20s was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake near his camp site.

The overseas tourist reported the incident at 9.19pm last night and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at Happy Valley, just after midnight.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The man was the second snake bite victim, airlifted by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, since Sunday.　

