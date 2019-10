RESCUED: A Cooloola Cove motorcyclist was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after a crash yesterday.

A MOTORCYCLIST sustained shoulder, rib and neck pain in a Gympie region crash yesterday.

The man in his 40s was involved in a single-motorbike crash at Nautilus Drive on the Cooloola Cove just before 5pm.

The Rescue 511 flown the injured man to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.