Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash in Nelly Bay.
The crash in Nelly Bay.
News

Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been airlifted to Townsville Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on Magnetic Island this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kelly St and Sooning St.

A car had left the street and ploughed into a tree, with the vehicle badly damaged in the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on scene for facial, abdominal and leg injuries.

The man in his 30s was transported to the Magnetic Island Health Service Centre before being flown to the Townsville University Hospital in stable condition around 10.30am.

It's unknown how the vehicle left the road at this stage.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

More Stories

airlift crash magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with spinal injuries

        premium_icon CRASH UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with spinal injuries

        News The rescue chopper has been stood down and one man transported to Gympie Hospital by ambulance

        YOUR SAY: 23 future game-changers for the Gympie region

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: 23 future game-changers for the Gympie region

        News We asked and the readers answered on what are big projects and businesses this...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member

        Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

        premium_icon Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

        News Shocked customers were this morning greeted by locked doors and a half-empty...