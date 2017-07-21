22°
Man airlifted after leg caught in boat propeller

Shelley Strachan | 21st Jul 2017 11:34 AM
A photo taken from the rescue chopper on their way to the Fraser Island airlift.
A photo taken from the rescue chopper on their way to the Fraser Island airlift.

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 31-year-old male with a severe leg laceration after he was involved in a boating accident at Orchid Beach off Fraser Island　yesterday.

The man was fishing with a group when the boat became lodged in a sandbar. While attempting to move the boat his leg came into contact with the propeller.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter - with LifeFlight Critical Care doctor on board - treated the man at the scene before airlifting him to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight, with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing 5252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support to the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

https://www.lifeflight.org.au/page/support-us/

