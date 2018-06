A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling of his mountain bike near Gympie.

RACQ LIfeflight

A MOUNTAIN bike mishap near Gympie today has ended with a man airlifted to the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency crews were called out to the Kybong property at 12.15pm after the man fell while riding his bike.

He was assessed at the scene, and emergency services called for the Lifeflight Helicopter fifteen minutes later.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in a stable condition.