Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

Man airlifted after cattle yard injury

Maddelin McCosker
by
1st Aug 2019 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old male was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after being kicked in the chest by a cow at a property west of Rockhampton.

Critical Care Paramedics and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter were called to the property at Kunwarara, approximately 50km north-west of Rockhampton at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The male had been doing cattle work in the yards when he was kicked in the chest, resulting in chest injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Reports from Queensland Ambulance confirm the man was suffering from chest pain and initial reports suggest he was having difficulty breathing.

He was treated at the scene for chest injuries by a Critical Care Paramedic and was airlifted by the Rescue 300 in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

critical care paramedic kunwarara racq capricorn helicopter rescue service tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 27 people will face Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people will face Gympie Court today

    News 27 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 1.

    Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    premium_icon Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    News She had stood on a friend's broken foot shortly beforehand.

    'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    premium_icon 'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    News It comes as the LNP calls on a sentence review for the child basher

    Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    premium_icon Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    Crime Aaron Newey, 46, jumped a fence and led an orgy gang to spa