Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
News

Man airlifted after being trapped in car

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Feb 2020 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, who was initially trapped inside a vehicle in the South Burnett, was airlifted to Brisbane early this morning.

Paramedics found the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Racecourse Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd in Nanango at 12.46am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating two patients at the scene.

QFES team member assisted paramedics to free the man who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 1.30am.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

The second patient was treated for abdominal, leg and head injuries and was transported in a serious, but stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.

kingaroy hospital racq lifeflight rescue royal women's and brisbane hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 45 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 45 people to face Gympie court today

        Crime These people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of offences.

        • 20th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
        Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        premium_icon Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        News Bushfire royal commission to focus on hazard reduction, to chagrin of states

        Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        premium_icon Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        News 'I'm not going to stop until I get someone to listen'

        Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        premium_icon Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        News Two weeks of white masks, medical checks and “cabin fever” followed evacuation from...