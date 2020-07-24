Menu
Maryborough Magistrates Court was told the man admitted to sending abusive text message to police.
Crime

Man admitted sending abusive texts, court told

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:23 AM
SENDING abusive text messages landed a Biggenden man before the Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The incident happened on June 6, 2019, the court heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the defendant and aggrieved exchanged text messages in which he called her a c----, a d----head said she was lazy and described her as a piece of s----.

The court heard the man admitted to police the texts were abusive.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel asked for the matter to be adjourned before the man was sentenced.

He said his client had an outstanding State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt of $1400.

Mr Riedel asked for an adjournment so his client could set up a payment plan before he was sentenced.

The matter was adjourned to a later date.

biggenden court fraser coast court maryborough court
