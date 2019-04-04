Man admits getting in bed with cousin, 6,

A GOLD Coast man accused of inappropriately touching his six-year-old cousin repeatedly denied the allegations to police, a court was told.

The Southport District Court, on the second day of the trial, was played a police interview with the 31-year-old man.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

It is alleged, after drinking with the girl's mother and uncle, the man got into the girl's bed, pulled her pants down, touched her inappropriately and took photos in June 2016.

The court was told the girl's father's DNA was found on her underwear and doona.

The father yesterday took the stand to explain how his semen had gotten on to the girl's blanket and his saliva on her underwear.

He said it was "possible" he had sex with his wife on the blanket at some stage.

The dad said the children used to take their blankets into different rooms around the house.

"It is more likely we had sex on that blanket," he said.

The father denied touching his daughter sexually.

On the night of the allegations, the girl's father was at work.

The jury, of eight men and four women, was also played an almost hour-long tape of the accused man's interview with police where the man admitted getting into bed with the girl.

He said he thought he was in the right room but the top bunk looked flimsy.

When asked by police the man denied ever touching the girl inappropriately.

"I don't know how to deal with this," he said.

The man admitted he had deleted photos from his phone but said they were of him and the girl's uncle.

The girl's uncle told the court he remembers only being in one photo that night which was taken on his phone.

The trial continues today.