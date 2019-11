A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting another man in the Gympie CBD earlier this year.

THE man accused of violently bashing another man in the Gympie CBD in July will face court again later this month.

Ricky James Pohlner, 32, appeared in custody via video link in Gympie Magistrates Court today on charges of grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Mr Pohlner was remanded to November 25 for a committal mention.