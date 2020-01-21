Man accused of violent attack refused bail

A MAN accused of a violent attack on a woman in which he allegedly threatened to burn her house down with her inside has been refused bail.

James Barclay, 33, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday charged with seven offences including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company (domestic violence) and a strangulation offence.

Magistrate Kerry Magee labelled the alleged offences as "extremely serious" and concerning.

She said police alleged he visited the victim's property on December 19, became abusive and refused to leave.

She said police will allege Barclay "squeezed the neck" of the victim to a point where she had difficulty breathing.

It's alleged he picked up a shovel, and poked holes in the walls, then struck the victim's foot.

Ms Magee said it was alleged Barclay forced his way into the bedroom where the victim had taken refuge, dragged her through the house, and threatened to set fire to the property with her inside.

Duty lawyer Bill Siganto said Barclay had indicated he would plead not guilty to all offences.

He said the bail objection was laced with speculation and opinion.

Ms Magee said the defendant had an appalling history and was on bail during the alleged offences.

"This appears not as an isolated incident when one looks at the defendant's criminal history, noting that he's currently 33, and has a considerable history for offences both of violence and breaches of the bail act," she said.

The matter will next be he heard on February 24.