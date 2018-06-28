Menu
ACCUSED: A man allegedly pounded two different men in two different pubs in one night in Imbil last week.
Crime

Man accused of two bashings at two pubs in one night

Frances Klein
by
28th Jun 2018 7:44 AM

A MAN who allegedly bashed two men at two different pubs in one night will appear in Gympie court on serious charges.

The man, 62, is accused of assaulting a 65-year-old man at the Imbil Pub on Friday night about 7pm, causing facial injuries, Imbil police officer Bill Greer said.

An hour later at the Imbil Bowls Club, the man allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man.

The next morning the suspect was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both attacks were unprovoked, Sen-Constable Greer said.

The man is due to appear in court in Gympie on July 16.

