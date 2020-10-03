Man accused of stabbing bulldogs in domestic violence attack

A man has been charged with a string of offences after an alleged crime spree which began with him stabbing two French bulldogs.

The 31-year-old allegedly broke into a Edmonson Park home at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 19 while the occupant, a woman, was home.

The two had a brief conversation, as the pair are said to be known to each other, before the man walked outside to the backyard where he found two French bulldogs.

Police will allege he took a knife from his pocket and stabbed both dogs before leaving the premises, at which point police were called.

The man has been charged with torture, beat and seriously injure an animal.

The man was arrested on Sunday, September 27 at a home in Roselands, at which point he was taken to Bankstown Hospital where he was admitted for a mental health assessment.

Police will allege he assaulted two security guards and a nurse at the hospital before he was transferred to Liverpool Hospital for treatment.

About 11.30am on Friday, he was released from hospital into the custody of police.

He was taken to Liverpool police station where he was charged with multiple offences including torture, beat and seriously injure and animal, common assault and destroying and damaging property.

He was refused bail to front Parramatta Bail court on Saturday.

The French Bulldogs are recovering from their injuries and remain in a veterinary hospital under care.

