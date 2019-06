TO BE SENTENCED: Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24 of Southside will be sentenced at Gympie Magistrate Court next week.

A SOUTHSIDE man accused of stealing a horse from the Bull 'n' Bronc at the Gympie Showgrounds in February, riding it into the Jockey Club Hotel and assaulting another man, has had his case adjourned.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24 is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court again next Monday for sentencing.

His solicitor told the court that after submissions were made to police he had decided to plead guilty.